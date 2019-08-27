Man needed stitches after punch to face on Cabaret Voltaire nightclub dancefloor

A man needed stitches after being punched in the face during an 'unprovoked attack' on an Edinburgh city centre nightclub dancefloor.

The 31-year-old was taken to hospital after the incident at Cabaret Voltaire in the city's Blair Street, at about 3:30am on Sunday August 25th.

A number of people were out in the area on Saturday night for the end of the Edinburgh Festival.

Police said the victim was on the dancefloor when a man approached him and punched him in the face.

The suspect is described as being white, in his mid-20s and around 6ft tall and wearing a navy jacket and jeans.

Detective Constable Sheila Silvagni, from the Violence Reduction Unit at Gayfield Police Station, said: "This appears to have been an unprovoked attack, which left the man with a number of painful injuries to his face, which required to be closed with stitches and sutures.

"The nightclub would have likely been extremely busy, given it was the last weekend of the Edinburgh Festival and so any patrons who were within and saw the attack, or can help us identify the suspect, should contact police immediately.

"Likewise, if you have any other relevant information then please also get in touch."

Those with information can contact the VRU at Gayfield via 101 and quote incident number 907 of the 25th August. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.