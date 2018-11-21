Man performed ‘helicopter moves’ with genitals on Edinburgh McDonald’s counter

Early morning customers and staff at a McDonald’s in Edinburgh got some unexpected entertainment when a young man began dancing, half-naked, on counters in the restaurant.

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, 29-year old Ryan Dolan from Musselburgh pled guilty to committing acts of public indecency in the South St Andrew Street premises on July 22 this year.

The McDonald's restaurant at St Andrew Square

Fiscal Depute, Nicole Lavelle, told Sheriff Peter McCormack that Dolan came into the restaurant around 5am. She said he stood about two metres away from the counter, adding: “Out of the blue he took his trousers and pants off, showing his penis and testicles and thereafter was dancing with his trousers down”.

He pulled his trousers back again, but then jumped across the front counter into the staff area. Dolan was told to leave, but took his trousers and pants off again. “He grabbed his penis and started to play with it,” said the Fiscal, “pretending to serve customers and started dancing again, carrying out helicopter-like moves with his penis”.

This went on for a few minutes before he jumped back onto the front counter, still half-naked.

Dolan then pulled his trousers and pants back up and left.

Ms Lavelle described his actions as “boisterous acts, heavily fuelled by alcohol”.

The police had been contacted and when shown CCTV footage, one of the officers recognised Dolan and he was later arrested.

Sheriff McCormack was told Dolan had very little recollection of the incident. However, he noted Doland had two previous convictions for similar offences. He said he would have fined him £750, but reduced the fine to £500 because of the guilty plea. The fine to be paid at £100 a month.

