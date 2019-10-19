Man rushed to hospital after assault in Edinburgh pub
An arrest has been made after an assault in a city centre pub.
Popular bar, The Three Sisters in the Cowgate was cordoned off by police tonight after reports of an assault.
The victim was rushed to hospital and a man was arrested.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police received reports of a man being assaulted at the Three Sisters Pub at the Cowgate.
"Officers arrived to find a man injured. He has been taken to hospital. A man has been arrested."