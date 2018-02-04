Man rushed to hospital after serious crash on Queensferry Road

Have your say

A man was taken to hospital in a serious condition following a car crash.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information following the collision.

The crash took place in Queensferry Road, near the junction with Parkgrove Street, around 7.20pm on Saturday 3rd February.

A 48-year-old man was struck by a red Mazda 2, which had been travelling westbound.

He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The road was closed westbound until around 10pm while collision investigations took place at the scene.

Sergeant John Easton of Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit said: “We’re urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either the Mazda or the pedestrian in the area beforehand and may be able to help with our enquiries, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit via 101, quoting incident number 3308 of 3rd February.