Man's phone stolen in 'frightening' late night robbery near Scotmid in Calder Road

Police are hunting a man with a 'spotty complexion' and 'scruffy ginger beard' who stole a phone from one of two men during a late night robbery in Calder Road.

The suspect approached the two men as they were walking west on Calder Road, close to an ATM machine outside Scotmid, at about 12:40am on Friday.

The incident happened in Calder Road. Pic: Google Maps

In a statement, police said the suspect grabbed one of the men and demanded money and claimed he had a knife - though no weapon was seen.

The male then ran off with one of the victim's mobile phones.



The suspect is described as white, aged between 30 and 40, 5ft 9 tall, of slim build with a spotty complexion, scruffy ginger beard and spoke with a Scottish accent. He was wearing a black cap, dark sleeveless jacket, grey long sleeved top, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.



Detective Constable Ryan Lee from Corstorphine Police Station said: "This was a frightening experience for the two victims.

"There were lots of people in the area at the time and we're keen to hear from any witnesses who may have seen the assault.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 0431 of 12 July. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."