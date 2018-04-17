Man ‘saw Kirsty Maxwell’s body’ after she fell, family claim

THE family of Kirsty Maxwell have claimed that a man saw her body shortly after she fell to her death from a Benidorm hotel balcony.

The 27-year-old from Livingston fell to her death on 29 April last year from a tenth floor balcony of the Apartmentos Payma hotel at the Spanish coastal resort.

Shortly before her death, Mrs Maxwell entered the room of five Englishmen and was allegedly in a “state of terror”.

The circumstances surrounding Kirsty’s death and what led to her falling from the balcony remain unclear.

However, the family now claim a man, who is described as ‘English speaking’, saw Kirsty’s body near the hotel swimming pool not long before police arrived on the scene.

The family added that this man has yet to be interviewed by the authorities.

In a statement, they said: “As a result of enquiries we have new information about an English speaking man who saw Kirsty’s body at the pool of My Pretty Payma/Apartmentos Payma before the police attended.

“This man was staying on the 9th floor of Hotel Presidente and was checking out the hotel that morning - Saturday April 29, 2017.

“This is a very important potential witness who we know has not been interviewed by the police.”

Police have previously stated that no witnesses to the incident have been found in the hotel.

The latest claim follows revelations that items of clothing Mrs Maxwell was wearing at the time of her death had been destroyed by Spanish forensic officers. The family say none of the clothes she was wearing had been subject to DNA testing.