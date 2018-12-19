Man scarred for life in West Lothian pub glass attack, court told

A thug scarred a man for life in a pub glass attack, a court has heard.

Gary Smillie hit John McIlveen on the head while holding a tumbler.

The glass smashed on impact leaving the victim permanently disfigured.

Smillie, 25, pled guilty at Livingston Sheriff Court today (Wednesday) to carrying out the attack in the Withered Spoon pub in Goschen Place, Broxburn, West Lothian, on 6 January 2018.

He was originally charged with causing “severe” injury to Mr McIlveen by striking him on the face with a glass but the prosecution accepted his plea to a slightly reduced charge.

The Crown also accepted Smillie’s not guilty plea to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the pub and in police stations in Broxburn and Livingston by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and uttering threats and offensive remarks.

Kirsty Lyons, prosecuting moved for sentence and told the court that Smillie, of Strathbrock Place, Broxburn, was a first offender with no previous convictions.

She produced photographs showing Mr McIlveen’s injuries and passed them to the sheriff.

Sheriff Peter Hammond said he was adjourning the case until 31 January 2019 for sentence.

He told Smillie: “Given the lack of record and given the nature of the charge it’s appropriate to obtain reports.

"I'll adjourn for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment so the case can call before any sheriff. Your bail is continued meantime."