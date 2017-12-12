Man seriously hurt after falling 40ft out a window

Have your say

A MAN suffered serious injuries after plunging 40ft from a window at a block of flats in Midlothian.

It is understood the 22-year-old was left badly injured and rushed to hospital.

However it remained unclear how the accident on Polton Street in Bonnyrigg happened.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene around 1.20am on Saturday.

The response included a trauma team and ambulance crew, along with officers from Police Scotland.

He remained in a “serious” condition receiving specialist care at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh last night.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed: “We received a call fromthe police at 1.21am on Saturday.

“We were on the scene five minutes later.

“We sent our trauma team and an ambulance.”

It was not clear who the man was.

A police spokesman said: “The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh then transferred to the Western General where he remains in a serious condition.”