Man ‘smiled’ as he exposed himself to two women at Haymarket station

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself to two women at Haymarket station.

On 16 January at approximately 11am, two women were travelling on a Waverley to Queen Street service which was passing through Haymarket station.

A man, who was stood on platform 3, exposed himself to the two women while smiling.

He is thought to be in his fifties, of heavy build, with grey balding hair, and he was carrying two large shopping bags.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was on a train, or in the station at the time, and saw a man matching this description.

They are asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 211 of 16/01/19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

