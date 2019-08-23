Man spat on and kicked as group try to steal wireless headphones from victim's ears in Edinburgh

A man was kicked, punched and spat on in Edinburgh city centre as a group of suspected teenagers tried to steal the wireless headphones from his ears.

The incident happened around 6pm on Wednesday 21st August in Shandwick Place.

A 22-year-old man was walking near to the Armed Forces Career premises when a group of around two or three males, possibly in the company of females, approached and attempted to steal his wireless headphones from off his ears.

The victim struggled with the males and as a result was punched and kicked, as well as spat on. He later attended at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to injuries to his face and ribs.

Members of the public then shouted at the suspects to intervene and they all made off from the area.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The suspects are described only as being white and between 16 and 18-years-old. One had short dark hair and was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Detective Sergeant Lesley Robertson from the Violence Reduction Unit at Gayfield Police Station said: "The victim has bravely held onto his headphones, refusing to surrender them and has sustained some painful injuries as a result.

"We are now conducting various lines of inquiry to trace the suspects and anyone who was on Shandwick Place at the time and can help us identify these individuals should contact police immediately.

"Likewise, if you have any other information relevant to our ongoing inquiries, please also get in touch."

Those with information can contact the VRU via 101 and quote incident number 3224 of the 21st August. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

