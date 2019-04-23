Man sprays female dog walker in face with ‘CS Spray’ during Southside attack

Police are appealing for information after a 45-year-old female dog walker was sprayed in the face with CS Spray during an attack in the city’s Southside area.

The incident happened on a footpath near to SKELF Bike Park in Bowmont Place at about 6:15pm on Saturday, April 20th.

Police are appeaking following an attack in the city's Southside area. Pic: Google Maps/Police Scotland

Police said the woman was walking her dog and approached by an unknown man and, following a short exchange about her dog he sprayed a substance, thought to be CS Spray (tear gas), from a canister into her face.

In a statement, police said the woman started to feel unwell and was assisted by two witnesses.

She later went to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and has now made a recovery from the attack.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 5ft 10ins in height and of slim build with red hair, a red beard and a spotty complexion. He is believed to have spoken with a German accent.

He was wearing a dark navy beanie hat, a heavy dark coloured jumper and dark trousers. He was carrying a brown paper bag and black rucksack.

Detective Inspector Graham Grant, of Edinburgh’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: “This was a frightening attack on a female dog walker who has been left badly shaken by this incident.

“Fortunately the attack has not had any lasting effect, however the consequences could have been much more serious.

“We are eager to trace this man as soon as possible. I would urge anyone who was in the Bowmont Place area in the early evening of Saturday, April 23, and saw this man or anything else suspicious to contact us.

“I would also ask any other dog walkers who may have had any interactions with this man to get in touch with us and report their encounter to police.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2879 of April 20, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

