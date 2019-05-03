Man struck with axe by balaclava-wearing thugs in Bingham attack

Police are hunting two balaclava-wearing thugs who forced their way into a flat in the Bingham area and struck a man in the ankle with an axe.

The incident happened in a flat in Duddingston Row at about 10:10pm on Tuesday, April 30th.

A 45-year-old man was left with serious injuries and taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment before being released.

Police are appealing for witnesses and believe the men made off in a dark red SUV-type car.

The suspects are described only as being dressed all in black and wearing balaclavas to obscure their faces.

Detective Inspector Graham Grant, from Gayfield CID, said: "This has been a very serious attack that has left the occupant of the flat with a painful injury to his ankle.

"As part of this investigation we are eager to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Duddingston Row on Tuesday evening, particularly if you can help us establish any further details re the vehicle involved and its direction of travel after the incident.

"Similarly, if you have any other relevant information, or if your car was parked in the area and may have dash-cam footage that can assist our inquiries, then please also get in touch."

Those with information can contact Gayfield CID via 101 and quote incident number 4468 of the 30th April. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.