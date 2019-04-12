Man suffers knife injuries following 'distressing' assault and attempted robbery in Leith

A man suffered knife injuries after an assault and attempted robbery in Leith.

The incident took place on Henderson Street at around 8pm on Monday, March 18 and resulted in a man sustaining injuries from a knife.



Both men pictured may be able to assist with this investigation and anyone who recognises them is asked to come forward.



The first man is described as white, in his thirties, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall with a skinny build, short dark hair and was wearing a white pullover hooded top, dark trousers and trainers.

Police have released these CCTV images

The second man is described as white, in his thirties with a skinny to medium build and wearing a red hooded top, dark jacket, light coloured scarf and a woolly hat with a bobble on top.

Detective Constable Sean McGarvey from Gayfield CID said: "This was a distressing incident for the victim and we are keen to trace those responsible.



"We're asking anyone who may recognise the men pictured to contact police immediately.



“In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation is also urged to get in touch."



Those with information can contact Gayfield CID via 101 quoting incident number 3924 of 18th March. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Can you help police identify this man?