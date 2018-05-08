Man suffers serious facial injuries in West Lothian assault

A man suffered serious facial injuries during an unprovoked and violent attack by two unknown male assailants in Livingston.

The incident happened around 5:10pm last Sunday near to the grass verge junction at the Moss Interchange, between Ladywell East and Houston Road.

A 36-year-old man was approached from behind by two men, who struck him to the side of the face before running off.

The victim was taken to St John’s Hospital where he was treated for a serious facial injury.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The first described as white, between 25 and 35-years-old. 5ft 7ins tall with a stalky build, pale appearance and short hair. He was wearing baggy washed out blue jeans, a black hoody and dirty white trainers and spoke with local accent.

There is currently no description of the second suspect.

Detective Sergeant Lee McCall of Livingston CID said: “This was a violent attack that left the victim with a painful injury requiring medical attention.

“At this time there is no apparent motive and we would appeal to anyone who either witnessed the incident or saw the suspects within the area to contact police immediately.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 4144 of the 6th May. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

