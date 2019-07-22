Man suffers serious injury which could result in scarring after being hit in side of head in Linlithgow

A 22-year-old man sustained a serious injury after being hit on the side of the head following an argument in Linlithgow.

The incident took place in Preston Road, near the junction with Preston Avenue, around 2.30am on Sunday, July 21.

The incident took place in Preston Road, near the junction with Preston Avenue, around 2.30am on Sunday, July 21.

A man and a woman, both in their twenties, were walking south when an argument took place involving a group of around 10 people.

READ MORE: Five teenage thugs who seriously assaulted man, 52, hunted by police after East Lothian attack

Two men have then approached and a 22-year-old man has been struck to the side of the head, sustaining a serious injury.

He was taken to St John's Hospital for treatment.

The male suspect is described as being of slim build and 5ft 10ins tall.

READ MORE: Flybe Edinburgh to London flight diverted after mid-air emergency declared

Detective Constable Grant Ross of Livingston CID said: "The victim is likely to be scarred as a result and we're appealing for the public's help as part of our investigation into this incident.

"Anyone who may have witnessed this, who was in the area at this time or who has information which could be connected to this, and has not yet spoken to officers, is urged to come forward.

READ MORE: Man dies after fall from window on Edinburgh's Royal Mile

“Likewise, local residents with private CCTV are asked to check this and contact police if they have captured anything which might be relevant.”

Information can be provided to Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0676 of 21st July 2019, or reported anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.