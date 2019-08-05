Man suffers 'stab wound' in attack by group of men in Musselburgh

A man sustained a serious injury to his arm during an attack by a group of men in East Lothian.



The incident occurred between 1am and 1.25am on Sunday, 4 August near Tesco Extra at Mall Avenue, Musselburgh.

During the altercation, a 22-year-old male was attacked by a group of men, all of whom were wearing formal attire.

The victim sustained a puncture wound to his left arm - understood to be a stab wound - and was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance where he was treated and later released.

Police say investigations are ongoing to establish whether a weapon, if any, was used in the attack.

Detective Constable Craig Dilworth from Dalkeith CID said, “We are investigating after a disturbance in the Musselburgh area left a man with a serious injury to his arm.

“We are continuing with our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this assault and anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened should contact police immediately.

“Likewise, anyone who can help us identify the suspects should also come forward.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact Dalkeith CID on ‘101’ quoting incident number 505 of the 4th of August. To report information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.