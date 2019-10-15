Man taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' following suspected stabbing in Niddrie area of Edinburgh
A man has been taken to hospital following a suspected stabbing in the Niddrie area of Edinburgh.
Police have confirmed they were called to a serious assault on Niddrie Marischal Drive at 9.30am today (Tuesday, October 15).
The condition of the man, who was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service, is unknown, but police said he recieved 'serious injuries'.
One man, who wished to remain anonymous, contacted the Evening News to say that the incident was in relation to a stabbing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Edinburgh were called following a serious assault in the Niddrie Marischal Drive area at around 9.30am on Tuesday, October 15.
"A man was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service with serious injuries and officers remain at the scene.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
Police remain at the scene.
