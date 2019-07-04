Man taken to hospital after chemical spillage in Edinburgh city centre

A man was taken to hospital followinf a chemical spillage at a beauty salon in Edinburgh city centre.

Emergency services were called to an industrial solvent spillage at Cyan Beauty Salon on Jeffrey Street in the city centre on Wednesday evening.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they received a call from Police Scotland at 7.08pm on Wednesday to Jeffrey Street, but were unwilling to confirm the nature of the incident.

The emergency services dealt with an incident on Jeffrey Street in Edinburgh city centre on Wednesday evening. PIC: Daniel Hunter

However, Scottish Ambulance Service has now confirmed that one man was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson said: "We received a call at 1910 hours on Wednesday to attend an incident on Jeffrey Street In Edinburgh.

"We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one male patient to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary."

Cyan Beauty Salon wrote in a statement on Facebook this morning: "We apologise but unfortunately due to an incident that happened yesterday evening in the salon we will be closed today, sorry for any inconvenience.

"Please feel free to contact us via email or message us through Facebook/Instagram take care and have a lovely Thursday."

Cyan Beauty Salon has been contacted.