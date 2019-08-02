Man to stand trial charged with trying to kill his partner close to Edinburgh's historic Royal Mile

Have your say

A man has appeared in court accused of attacking his partner in a Capital flat.

David Wood, 51, allegedly attacked Christine Wells at a flat near the Royal Mile in April this year.

Prosecutors claim Ms Wells was unconscious after Wood is said to have choked her and restricted her breathing.

It is also alleged he punched her, tried to bite her face and gouged her eyes at the property in the city's Old Tolbooth Wynd.

Wood today appeared for a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

His lawyer Brian Gilfedder pled not guilty to the attempted murder charge.

Judge Lord Mulholland set a trial due to begin next month in Edinburgh.

The case could last up to three days.