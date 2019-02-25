Man wanted in connection with indecent incident and assault aboard Edinburgh train

IMAGES have been released of a man in connection with an indecent incident and assault which occurred on board a train travelling from Edinburgh Waverley to Dundee.

The incident took place on 20 December 2018, on the 10.11pm service from Edinburgh. It is believed the man left the train at Inverkeithing with another person.

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) today released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist them with their investigation

Should members of the public recognise the man in the CCTV image, or have any information, they are urged to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 695 of 20/12/18.

Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

