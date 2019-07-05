Man who raided homes across Edinburgh to steal cars jailed

A man who robbed a slew of houses across Edinburgh and stole a fleet of cars has been jailed.

Ryan Kerr was sentenced to three years behind bars for the crimes which all took place in the early hours of Tuesday, February 12.

The 20-year-old went into a home in Priestfield Crescent and stole a Vauxhall Corsa which was found abandoned two miles away in Alnwick Road.

Kerr subsequently forced his way into houses in Alnwick Drive and Stanley Street threatening the occupants for their car keys. He then stole their vehicles and crashed them.

He also raided another home in Magdalene Gardens, stealing the handbag of a woman inside.

Detectives charged the 20-year-old 10 days later as part of Operation Arable. As well as a custodial sentence, Kerr was handed a give-year driving ban and a 12-month supervision order when he is released from prison.

Detective Inspector Jon Pleasance said: "Over the space of a few short hours, Ryan Kerr went on a housebreaking spree, which saw him disturb his victims in their sleep and rob them of their possessions, which included their vehicles.

"His actions caused great fear and alarm and a thorough investigation was conducted as part of Operation Arable, Edinburgh Division's ongoing campaign to target acquisitive crime offenders.

"The sentence handed to Kerr should serve as a reminder that such offences will not be tolerated and should you be involved in crimes of this nature, we will utilise all resources at our disposal to identify you and bring you to justice."