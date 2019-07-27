Manhunt after alleged rape of teen boy at popular Edinburgh caravan park

DETECTIVES have launched a manhunt after the alleged serious sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy at a popular camping and caravan park.

It is understood the teenager told officers that he was raped by an older man in a “wigwam” at the holiday centre in the early hours of Monday.

A full investigation was launched after the boy made a formal statement and underwent a medical examination.

The scene – at Mortonhall Caravan and Camping Park – was sealed-off with Police Scotland scene of crime tape while the wooden glamping pod was examined by forensic experts.

It remained under police guard until Wednesday when officers left the scene – with campsite users still unaware of what had happened.

One camper claimed they had been fobbed off by police officers at the scene amid claims they were investigating the theft of bicycles, and said a woman staying in a nearby wigwam had been told ‘not to worry’ by officers.

He said the males occupying the wigwam on Monday evening had been drunk, adding that officers had been tight-lipped about why they were there.

The camper added: “Even the staff don’t know what was going on and the police told me that I as in a crime scene. Bikes get stolen all the time and this is something more serious.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed details of the attack. She said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault of a teenage male in the Mortonhall Caravan Park area on July 23. Enquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”

A spokesperson for Mortonhall Caravan and Camping Park said: “This matter is currently under investigation by the police so any comment from us would be inappropriate. However, we will be giving our full co-operation to the authorities in their inquiries.”