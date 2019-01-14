Manhunt launched after pensioner robbed in Niddrie home

An 88-year-old woman has been robbed in her own home.

The pensioner is said to have been left very upset following the incident, which happened in Edinburgh at around 7pm on Sunday.

The woman answered the door of her Niddrie Mill Avenue property to a man who pushed past her, grabbed her purse and fled.

Police are appealing for witnesses and have issued a description of the suspect.

He is white, around 5ft 6in with a small build and dark brown hair. He was wearing a dark hooded jacket.

Detective Sergeant Mark Lumsden, of Gayfield CID, said: “While the woman was not injured, this was a very upsetting incident for her and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace the culprit.

“The investigation is being progressed under Operation Arable and anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in or around Niddrie Mill Avenue on Sunday evening should contact police immediately.

“In particular, we are keen to speak with the driver of a dark private hire saloon car, which was in the area and may have seen the suspect or have relevant information.”

