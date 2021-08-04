The 58-year-old male was hit by a vehicle that failed to stop on Mansfield Place, Edinburgh, on Wednesday at about 7.30am.

The cyclist was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains for treatment.

Officers have since launched an appeal for more information about the hit and run.

Constable Alexander Marshall, Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: "At the moment, officers don't have a description of the vehicle that struck the man and failed to stop, however, officers are checking CCTV and speaking to people who were in the area at the time.

"We are still keen to hear from anyone with information that may help our investigation, particularly motorists on the street around the time who have dash-cam footage."

Mansfield Place, Edinburgh, where the hit and run happened on Wednesday morning.

Information can be passed to Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference number 0554 of Wednesday, 4 August, 2021.

