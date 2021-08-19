Mark Barrott, 54, was detained by Police Scotland in the Elgin area around 4.30am.

He was arrested on suspicion of the murder of 50-year-old nurse Eileen Barrott, who was found dead at the couple’s home in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, on Sunday.

West Yorkshire Police said he will be brought back to the force area, where he will be interviewed by detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Barrott, 54, from Leeds, was detained by Police Scotland in the Elgin area at about 4.30am on Thursday.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “We would like to thank all the members of the public who contacted us with information, and also our colleagues in Police Scotland for their assistance and support with this investigation.”

The force had previously urged Mr Barrott to hand himself in, and issued appeals after he was seen in Edinburgh and Aberdeen and was traced to an address in Elgin, but he had left.

Neighbours of the couple said they had lived in their terraced house for about 20 years and have two grown-up children – a son and a daughter.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.