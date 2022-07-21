Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maryam Arshad, 24, was last seen in the Ferry Road area of Edinburgh at about 4.45pm on Wednesday, July 20.

Maryam is described as being five foot seven inches tall, with long dark hair worn in a ponytail. When last seen, she was wearing a pink lightweight summer jacket with a maroon top underneath, and patterned trousers with small flowers. She was also carrying a small black cross body bag.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are urging Maryam or anyone who knows her whereabouts to get in touch.

Inspector Caroline Flynn said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Maryam and would ask her to get in contact. Anyone who knows where she is, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3581 of 20 July.”