Maryam Arshad, 24, was last seen in the Ferry Road area of Edinburgh at about 4.45pm on Wednesday, July 20.
Maryam is described as being five foot seven inches tall, with long dark hair worn in a ponytail. When last seen, she was wearing a pink lightweight summer jacket with a maroon top underneath, and patterned trousers with small flowers. She was also carrying a small black cross body bag.
Most Popular
-
1
Hunter Square: Death of man found in city centre ‘not suspicious’
-
2
West Lothian dad Aidan Martin 'forever grateful' to hero health worker who saved his son's life after he choked on food
-
3
Edinburgh diver dies at East Lothian's Tyninghame beach sparking investigation
-
4
Edinburgh crime news: Image released of man police believe can help investigation into assault that left victim with facial injuries
-
5
Councillor demands crackdown on ‘appalling and dangerous’ parking in Portobello
Police are urging Maryam or anyone who knows her whereabouts to get in touch.
Inspector Caroline Flynn said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Maryam and would ask her to get in contact. Anyone who knows where she is, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3581 of 20 July.”