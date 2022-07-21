Maryam Arshad: Police in Edinburgh 'growing increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing woman

Police are appealing for information as part of their efforts to trace a 24-year-old woman from Edinburgh who has been reported missing.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 10:27 am

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Maryam Arshad, 24, was last seen in the Ferry Road area of Edinburgh at about 4.45pm on Wednesday, July 20.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh diver dies at East Lothian's Tyninghame beach sparking investigation

Maryam is described as being five foot seven inches tall, with long dark hair worn in a ponytail. When last seen, she was wearing a pink lightweight summer jacket with a maroon top underneath, and patterned trousers with small flowers. She was also carrying a small black cross body bag.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police are urging Maryam or anyone who knows her whereabouts to get in touch.

Inspector Caroline Flynn said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Maryam and would ask her to get in contact. Anyone who knows where she is, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3581 of 20 July.”

Maryam Arshad, 24, who has been reported missing from Edinburgh.