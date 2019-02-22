Massive manhunt for city sex attacker who struck twice in 24 hours

A sex attacker who struck twice in Little France in 24 hours is now at the centre of a massive police hunt.

Detectives say the same man was responsible for both incidents on Thursday and Friday afternoon.

The first victim, aged in her thirties, was assaulted around 2.30pm on Thursday. The second incident took place shortly before 2pm on Friday when a woman in her fifties was attacked.

Detective Inspector Graham Grant: “These incidents are being treated as linked and a thorough investigation is underway, which includes an increase in high visibility patrols to the area.

“The suspect is described as a white man, in his twenties, around 5ft 4ins tall, of stocky build with long brown hair, and was carrying a pink rucksack.

“Anyone with information about these incidents, or who may recognise the description of the suspect, is urged to come forward immediately.”

