Maybury crash: Police hunt goes on for driver who left man to die

POLICE are still hunting the car thieves who caused a horrific fatal crash on Maybury Road at about 12.30am on Friday.

One man died as his car was engulfed in flames and a five-year-old girl and her family were taken to hospital.

As detectives continue to search for those responsible, a floral tribute had been leftat the scene of the crash.

READ MORE: One dead after four vehicle crash on Maybury Road

The accident happened when a stolen grey Audi A3 was on the wrong side of the road, overtaking a row of four or five cars, which caused the family’s BMW to swerve and plough into the dead man’s Peugeot 206.

The road was closed for most of Friday. Detectives are carrying out a major investigation and said “significant resources” had been deployed to catch those responsible.

The 1.6 litre petrol Audi A3 had been stolen from a house in Liberton on April 17 and officers are trying to establish where it has been since.

Detective say it was seen travelling at high speed from the Barnton area towards the Maybury roundabout at about 12.30am on Friday. It drove along the chevron area to overtake a row of traffic and as it approached the roundabout, it headed into the opposing carriageway, causing the BMW X5 to swerve and collide with the Peugeot 206 travelling in the opposite direction. The Peugeot then burst into flames.

A 25-year-old man, 22-year-old woman and five-year-old girl in the BMW were all taken to the Royal Infirmary.

A police spokesman said there had been no new developments in the case.