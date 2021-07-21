As dozens of locals flocked to the Meadows to soak up the sunshine on Tuesday afternoon (July 20), police received reports of a man with a dangeous weapon, believed to be a Samurai sword.

Officers headed to the busy park at around 3.15pm and spoke to a 33-year-old man before he was charged.

Pictures from the scene show an officer holding what appears to be a Samurai sword as police talk to a man dressed in traditional Japanese clothing.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with possession of a weapon in the Meadows area of Edinburgh which police were alerted to at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, 20 July, 2021.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

