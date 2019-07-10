Members of 'Wolf Pack' paedophile hunter group accused of abduction and threat to kill appear in court

A GANG of online paedophile hunters have appeared in court accused of abducting a man and threatening to kill him.

Five members of the Wolf Pack Hunters UK group are alleged to have attacked Stuart McInroy during an incident at Edinburgh bus station last year.

All pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday.

The gang are said to have repeatedly punched Mr McInroy to the head and body before head-butting him.

The five-strong group are then said to have repeatedly made threats to kill the man while recording the alleged attack on a mobile phone.

Karen Ferry, from Mayfield, Marcin Kuciak, from Edinburgh, Jay Sharkey and Gordon Buchan, both from Glasgow and William Brown, from Stranraer, all pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday.

All five are said to have joined in the violent attack on Mr McInroy while Ferry, 48, is alleged to have filmed the incident on her phone during the incident on September 27 last year.

Ferry is also alleged to have breached a court order banning her from taking part in Wolf Pack activities when she was caught at Mr McInroy’s home in Fife earlier this year.

Brown, 40, is alleged to have committed two road traffic offences while Sharkey, 18, is facing a charge of breaching a home curfew by being outwith his home between 7pm and 7am on November 9 last year.

All five members of the Wolf Pack Hunters UK denied the allegations against them during yesterday’s hearing and a trial has been set down for September.

The Wolf Pack Hunters UK set up fake online accounts in the name of children in a bid to entice child sex abusers to contact them.

Following the online chats a meeting with the alleged offender is set up and the confrontation is live streamed on the group’s Facebook page.

All information collected by the group is then passed on to police to aid future prosecutions.

The group have been responsible for scores of men appearing in court accused of various child sex abuse offences.

