Men arrested for giving fireworks to youths after rockets aimed at police officers

Police have arrested two men in Edinburgh over the sale of fireworks to youths following an attack on officers.

Two men have been arrested and their van seized after fireworks were aimed at police in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh police say the arrests have been made as part of Operation Moonbeam in response to an incident on Tuesday evening involving fireworks being aimed at officers.

The two males are being held for providing fireworks to local youths. A van belonging to the men has also been seized.

Police have not stated which area in Edinburgh the incidents occurred.

​"Their van was seized & they will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal."

The Evening News has made an effort to contact Police Scotland in a bid for further information.

Up ​to 100 riot cops are reportedly out on patrol in Edinburgh and surrounding areas tonight to crackdown on any Bonfire Night mayhem.

Operation Moonbeam was launched in 2018 as a response to the high levels of damage and violence witnessed across the Capital on Bonfire Night two years ago.

Police say the operation led to "significantly lower" levels of violence last year.