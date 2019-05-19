Men charged in Edinburgh after robbery and assault in Longstone

Two men were arrested last night after a man following reports of an assault and robbery on Longstone Place.

A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident at about 9.45pm on Saturday night.

He was later released from the Royal Infirmary after receiving treatment.

Two men aged 39 and 38 have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Police cordoned off the road until about 3.30am this morning.

An eyewitness reported: "Stabbing or robbery at Longstone Place and Kingsknowe Road - there were two men arrested, the victims car was also removed.

"I live locally and I know most people and there’s a general concern it was drug related.

"Locally people are concerned about the general lack of care in the area, overflowing bins, graffiti and drug and drink evidence lying around, as this is a family area this is a concern."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "About 9.45pm on Saturday 18th May, 2019, officers in Edinburgh attended a report of a man having been assaulted and robbed on Longstone Place.

"A 39 year old man was conveyed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and released after treatment. Two men, aged 39 and 38, have been arrested and charged in connection with this incident."