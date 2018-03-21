Men fined for hurling racist abuse at England fans on train

TWO drunken Scotland football fans who hurled racist abuse at England supporters hours after a crucial World Cup qualifier have been fined a total of £1751.

Scott Lang, 27, and Paul Muir, 30, abused rival supporters while travelling by train from Edinburgh to Newcastle last year.

The pair, both of Glasgow, had attended the World Cup qualifier match that ended 2-2 at Hampden Park on June 10.

But the following day they boarded a train to Newcastle from Edinburgh before swigging alcohol and abusing opposing fans on busy carriages.

They staggered through the train drinking neat vodka and Jack Daniels from the bottle whilst singing and chanting racially abusive and offensive words toward England fans.

A train guard who challenged their behaviour was subjected to a barrage of abuse and left extremely upset following the encounter.

Another group of fans also challenged them and contacted police.

Officers met the train at Newcastle and removed both men to a round of applause from relieved passengers.

They were arrested and charged with racially aggravated public order offences.

Both men appeared at Newcastle Magistrates Court on March 8 where Lang pleaded guilty and has been ordered to pay a £160 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim compensation charge.

Muir was found guilty after a trial and has been slapped with a £660 fine, £650 costs, £100 compensation and a victim compensation order of £66.

Striker Harry Kane had rescued a point in injury time as England snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw with Scotland at Hampden Park.

Two late free-kicks from Leigh Griffiths looked to have earned the home side a sensational victory but Kane broke Tartan Army hearts with a volley four minutes into added time.

PC Wayne Brown said: “The behaviour of Lang and Muir was completely unacceptable and must have been very unpleasant and offensive for other fans, passengers and staff on the train.

“Trains are not extensions of football terraces. Families, young children and older people often travel on match days too.

“It’s simply not okay to chant racist slurs because you’re ‘out with the lads’ or be abusive because you had ‘one too many’. It is intimidating to other people on the trains and at the stations.

“This type of behaviour is not something that anyone should have to accept. We take all reports of anti-social behaviour on trains seriously. If you witness or experience such behaviour, please contact us on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 discreetly.”

