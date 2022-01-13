Michal Kupiec: Man missing from Edinburgh found safe and well
A man who had been missing for a week has been found by police.
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 9:05 am
Updated
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 9:05 am
Michal Kupiec, 45, who was last seen at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 5, has been traced by police, who say he is safe and well.
Police confirmed that Mr Kupiec had been found in a social media post, which read: “Following our previous missing person appeal, we can confirm that Michal Kupiec has been traced safe and well. We would like to thank those who assisted with sharing our appeal.