Michal Kupiec, 45, who was last seen at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 5, has been traced by police, who say he is safe and well.

Police confirmed that Mr Kupiec had been found in a social media post, which read: “Following our previous missing person appeal, we can confirm that Michal Kupiec has been traced safe and well. We would like to thank those who assisted with sharing our appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.