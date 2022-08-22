Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An altercation took place between children at the play area in the park, before an adult intervened and a child was assaulted.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm on Sunday, and police are now searching for a male around 60 to 69 years old.

He has been described as approximately 5’7”, heavy set, balding, wearing jeans and a green top in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement online, Police Scotland added: “Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1880, 26 June 2022.

"Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.”