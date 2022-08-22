Midlothian crime news: Child assaulted by adult at Dalkeith Country Park as police seek male
A child has been assaulted at Dalkeith Country Park.
An altercation took place between children at the play area in the park, before an adult intervened and a child was assaulted.
The incident took place around 12.30 pm on Sunday, and police are now searching for a male around 60 to 69 years old.
He has been described as approximately 5’7”, heavy set, balding, wearing jeans and a green top in connection with the incident.
Most Popular
-
1
Dalkeith woman Shannon Sime dies six weeks after giving birth to new baby daughter Harlow
-
2
A720: Section of Edinburgh City Bypass set to close for resurfacing works
-
3
Midlothian footballer leaves club after domestic abuse conviction
-
4
Livingston crime: Man, 51, suffers serious injuries after being set upon by five men
-
5
Edinburgh bin strike: New five per cent offer to council staff
In a statement online, Police Scotland added: “Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1880, 26 June 2022.
"Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.”