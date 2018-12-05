Missing Ayr boy, 14, may have travelled to Edinburgh

Have your say

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 14-year-old boy from Ayr who may have travelled to Edinburgh.

Kyle Lewis, who is originally from the Gorebridge area just outside the Capital, is missing from his home in Ayr and police have described him as vulnerable.

He was last seen at Saltcoats Train Station on Sunday 2:15pm.

It is believed he boarded a train to Glasgow Central and may have then travelled on to the Gorebridge and Dalkeith areas of the Lothians from there.

Kyle is described as 5ft 6ins tall, and of slim build with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket with no white stripes, blue tracksuit trousers and grey Nike trainers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or those who can assist police in tracing him, should contact Police Scotland on 101.

A picture of Kyle has not been provided at this time.

