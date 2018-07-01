Missing Castlebrae High pupil sparks family plea

The family of a 13-year-old girl are urging her to get in touch after she went missing on Thursday.

Concerns are growing for the welfare of Charli Gatti, who was last seen in the Dalkeith area.

The teenager, who had been staying with a family member, does not have a mobile phone.

Uncle Andrew Betts said members of her family have been out searching for her.

He said: “We are all really worried about her. She has never done anything like this before. She’s only 13 and no-one knows where she is.”

Family contacted the police after Charli, who goes to Castlebrae Community High School, failed to return home on Thursday afternoon.

The school confirmed to her family that she didn’t attend classes on Thursday or Friday.

Mr Betts’ partner Shelley Stockman said: “None of her friends have heard from her. We just want her to get in touch with her uncle Andrew and let us know she’s OK.”

Charli is described as being around 5ft 5’ tall with long dark hair and brown eyes. She has connections with the Gilmerton, Niddrie and the Inch areas.