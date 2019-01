Missing Edinburgh man Colin McLennan has been found safe and well after a 6-day search.

Colin McLennan, 59, who hails from Saughtonhall, was traced safe and well around 2am on Wednesday in the Edinburgh area.

Mr McLennan had been missing since Thursday and concerns were growing for his welfare.

Police have thanked the public for helping to share their appeal.

