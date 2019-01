Police in Edinburgh have confirmed that missing man Paul Lynch from the Dumbiedykes area has been found safe and well.

Paul Lynch, 42, had not been seen since Thursday, 10 January 2019.

On Monday evening, officers confirmed that he had been traced safe and well.

The general public have been thanked for sharing the police appeal.

