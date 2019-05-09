Missing Edinburgh boy, 15, has been traced by police

Police have traced a 15-year-old boy whose disappearance sparked a public appeal for his discovery.

Officers in Edinburgh confirmed this morning that Jay Begbie was discovered around 8pm on Wednesday.

Jay, who lives in Edinburgh, and known to frequent the Howdenhall, Calder Road and Wester Hailes areas of the Capital has last been seen on Sunday in Clackmannanshire.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to confirm that 15-year-old Jay Begbie was traced at around 8pm on Wednesday evening.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”

