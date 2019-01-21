Missing Glasgow man may have travelled to Edinburgh

Have your say

A man reported missing from Glasgow may have travelled to Edinburgh, police say.

Sharam Faraji, 37, was last seen at around 3pm at Westerhouse Road in the Easterhouse area of Glasgow on Tuesday, 15 January.

He has connections in Glasgow and Edinburgh and officers say it is possible he has travelled to the Capital.

Sharam is described as 5ft 9’ in height, medium build with black wavy hair and a Middle Eastern complexion. When last seen he was wearing a black raincoat with a hood, dark trousers, and a red rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Easterhouse police station via 101 quoting incident number 2167 of the 15th January 2019.

