Missing Gorebridge man with connections to Edinburgh hasn't been seen for 'several weeks'

Efforts to trace a missing man from Midlothian have been ‘unsuccessful’
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:58 BST

A man has been missing from Midlothian for several weeks.

Aaron Hally, aka Smith, was last seen weeks ago in the Gorebridge area. Police said the 21-year-old man has connections to Edinburgh. Aaron is described by officers as being a white male of average build, who is last known to have dark-coloured hair with blonde tips and facial hair. Police Scotland has not released photos of Aaron.

In a social media appeal to the public, Police Scotland Midlothian wrote: “Enquiries have been carried out; however, attempts to locate him have, so far, been unsuccessful. Aaron has not been seen for several weeks, and we urge anyone who has seen him to contact us via 101, quoting incident number 3001 of 17 June 2023.

Aaron Hally, who has been missing from Gorebridge for several weeks, has connections to Edinburgh.