Missing Inverleith man last seen at Western General Hospital

A man from Inverleith who was last seen at the Western General Hospital.

James Farmer was last seen about 2.30pmon Tuesday, June 4 at the Western General Hospital and has not been seen or heard from since.

Have you seen this missing man?

He is known to visit the city centre and the Union Canal walkway.

He is described as white, slim, 172cm tall, 55 years old, short brown balding hair, unshaven, wearing a beige half zip jumper and a black jacket

Concern is now growing for the 55-year-old's welfare and anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to come forward.

Likewise, police are urging James to get in touch directly so they can confirm he is safe and well.

Those with information can contact Drylaw Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 2645 of the 4th June.