Missing Leith teenager Brooke Watson found safe and well

Have your say

Missing teenager Brooke Watson has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Officers have confirmed that the teenager was traced safe and well in the city centre at around 10pm last night.

Ms Watson, 14, had last been seen at an address in Trinity around 6pm on Sunday and concerns had been growing for her welfare.

The public have been thanked by police for sharing their appeal.

READ MORE: Vulnerable man found dead in East Lothian after police ‘mishandled report of concern’

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital