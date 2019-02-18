Missing man last seen leaving hospital may have travelled to Edinburgh

A man who has been missing for 6 days and was last seen leaving hospital has links to Edinburgh, say police.

Redmond Taylor was last seen leaving Forth Valley Royal Hospital around 12.30pm on Tuesday 12th February, heading in the direction of Larbert Cross.

Redmond Taylor went missing on 12 February.

The 26-year-old, who lives in the Tullibody area, has not been in contact with his family since and concern is growing for his welfare.

It is understood Mr Taylor has links to Edinburgh and may have travelled there.

Redmond is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and stubble. He was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket, navy blue jeans and grey trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Redmond since this time, or who has information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1457 of 13th February.

