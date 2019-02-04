Missing Musselburgh man, 33, may have been seen at Midlothian park

Police have issued a fresh appeal for a missing Musselburgh man who may have been spotted at a country park in Midlothian on Saturday.

John Muir, 33, was last in contact with his family at about 10:40pm on Thursday, January 31.

John Muir is still missing. Pic: Police Scotland

Following a Police Scotland social media appeal, a member of the public reported seeing a man matching John’s description at Vogrie Country Park, near Pathhead, at about 3:50pm on Saturday, February 2.

The man was near the public car park walking in the direction of Vogrie House and was described as wearing a grey hooded top.

Police are now appealing for anyone else who may have seen this man, or to anyone who believes they may have been the person seen, to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Officers are also continuing to appeal for any other information or sightings of John which could help with their inquiries.

John Muir was last in contact with family last Thursday. Pic: Police Scotland

Inspector Jim Langsdale said: “As time passes we are becoming increasingly concerned for John’s welfare.

“We are asking anyone who believes they may have seen John either in Vogrie Country Park or elsewhere, or may have any information that could assist with our enquiries, to please contact Police Scotland on 101 as soon as possible quoting reference 3037 of 1 February.”

John is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall, of stocky build and dark hair with some grey which is cropped at the back and sides and longer on top.

He may be wearing dark coloured training shoes and blue jeans and possibly a dark coloured hooded top with ‘Amsterdam’ and an image of a bicycle printed on the front.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital