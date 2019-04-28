Missing schoolboy, 13, found safe and well

A missing schoolboy has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Logan Thomson aged 13 years, had last been seen at around 2.30pm on Sunday 28th April 2019 in the Queensferry Road area of Kirkliston.

Police confirmed on Sunday evening that Logan had been found safe and well following an appeal on social media.

