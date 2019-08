Have your say

Police Scotland has traced Susannah Gregory - known as Grace - who was missing from the Capital.

Officers had issued an urgent appeal to trace the woman, who is on holiday with her family.

Grace was last seen by her family at the Union Canal area of Fountainbridge at around 10pm on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who is on a boating holiday in Scotland, had not been seen since and there were growing concerns for her welfare.

The public was thanked for its help on social media.