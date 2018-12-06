Missing woman last seen near Waverley station found safe and well

Have your say

A missing woman who was last seen near Edinburgh’s Waverley station has been traced safe and well.

Police in Edinburgh launched an appeal on Thursday to help find Alison MacDonald, 58, who was last spotted close to Waverley Steps on Princes Street on Tuesday.

On Friday morning, officers confirmed that Alison had been found safe and well.

A force spokesperson said: “Thank you all for your help sharing this appeal, we are happy to confirm that Alison has been traced safe and well.”

