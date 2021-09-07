Police increase patrols around Edinburgh park following complaints from local residents of 'antisocial behaviour'

The complaints have been made over recent weekends but the force said that on each occasion officers attended no criminality was established.

It added that it is aware of how disruptive antisocial behaviour can be to Edinburgh communities, as “everyone should feel safe and be able to enjoy where they live”.

Sergeant Elaine McArthur-Kerr, from Leigh Police Station, said: "We have been made aware of complaints regarding youth antisocial behaviour around Montgomery Street play park, which has allegedly taken place over recent weekends.

"On each occasion, officers have attended, but no criminality has been established.

“As a result of these recent concerns, officers will be increasing their patrols in the area and we remain engaged with our partners to tackle any issues which come to our attention."

